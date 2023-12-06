“Dangote drove me home from the hospital day I was born.” -Davido

“Dangote and my dad are very close, he was the one who drove me home from the hospital the day I was born. Anytime I see Aliko Dangote, he tells me “David save and invest your money”. He has been telling me this same words ever since I was a kid.

It’s really funny the way Dangote lives his life, I don’t think he has bought a car for the past 10 years or even gone on a vacation. He drives a 2005 G Wagon and invests all his money.” Davido

With all his businesses, Aliko Dangote still created time to drive Davido home after his birth.