Dangote Petroleum Refinery gutted by fire

A section of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was gutted by fire today June 26.

Videos shared online shows billows of smoke emanating from the refinery. Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said the incident occurred at the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

An ETP is a type of wastewater treatment method which is specifically designed to purify industrial wastewater for its reuse — to release safe water to the environment from the harmful effects caused by the effluent.

He said the fire had been contained, adding that it was a minor incident.