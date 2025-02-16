DANGOTE VENTURES INTO CAR MANUFACTURING



Aliko Dangote has gone into car manufacturing, rolling out first batch of his cars in northern Nigerian town of Kaduna.





Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), the name of the official manufacturer and marketer of Peugeot vehicles in Nigeria, has begun assembling the GT model of the Peugeot 3008 — a globally successful and award-winning SUV.





Equipped with a high-performance 1.6-liter turbo engine, the Peugeot 3008 GT expands DPAN’s existing lineup from its state-of-the-art assembly plant in Kaduna.



As of now Dangote has also reduced pump prices of fuel (petrol and diesel), forcing the government to bring down prices of its own products.