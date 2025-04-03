Danish PM Pledges Support for Greenland amid U.S. Pressure over island

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has reaffirmed her commitment to supporting Greenland, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to express interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Frederiksen arrived in Nuuk on Wednesday, for talks with Greenland’s incoming government, marking the start of her three-day visit to the Arctic island. Her trip comes less than a week after U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit, which was met with a cold reception from both Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

“The U.S. shall not take over Greenland. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” Frederiksen declared firmly.

The Danish leader emphasized her commitment to Greenland, describing the situation as challenging and pledging stronger ties between Copenhagen and Nuuk. She stressed the importance of mutual respect and cooperation, particularly at a time when international interest in the Arctic is intensifying.

Greenland’s incoming Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who recently won the parliamentary election and is set to lead a coalition government, welcomed Frederiksen’s visit. He reaffirmed that Denmark remains Greenland’s closest partner, despite ongoing discussions about Greenland’s future.

Frederiksen also vowed to advocate for equal rights between Greenlanders and Danes within the Danish realm, highlighting the need for diplomatic dialogue in foreign and security policy matters.

“Our top priority is to discuss geopolitical challenges and how we can navigate them together. This is what truly matters now,” she stated.