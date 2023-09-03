Danny Kaya recognises and awards Mondo Music Founder Chisha Folotiya!

Saturday 2nd September 2023 was the day, it came and it passed.

The 5th DaNNy Kaya Music Festival was the main music show of the night. This may stand to be the biggest of all festivals he’s held in the last years.

Last night thousands of Lusaka fans found their way to Polo grounds in Lusaka to witness one of Zambia’s musical sons and legend in Daniel Siulapwa aka “DaNNy Kaya” showcase the 5th edition of his annual festival.

One of the main highlights of the event was when DaNNy and JK brought their former Boss on Stage.

Those born in the late 90’s and 2000’s may not relate to this name so I will bring you to speed.

Last night DaNNy and JK recognised and awarded Mr. Chisha Folotiya with the first ever “DaNNy Kaya Hall of Fame Recognition Award for his role in helping set up the musical career platform they have continued to enjoy over the years.

DaNNy described Mr. Folotiya as a very selfless man without whom Zambian Music could not have reached the level it’s at today.

In the year 1999, Mr. Folotiya formed Mondo Music Corporation which happens to be Zambia’s first professional record company. The label signed among others Kalifunku duo, Black Muntu, Daddy Zemus, Jordan Katembula aka JK, Mainza Chipenzi, Joe Chibangu, Shatel, Chilu Lemba, Danny Kaya and Tribal Cousin, Tasila Mwale, Bob Mabege among many others.

In accepting the award Mr. Folotiya said he was grateful to for the recognition , he appreciated the growth of the industry in the recent years and was quick to mention that this was the journey him and others started in the year 2000 with acts likes of late Daddy Zemus and late Joe Chibangu on the label.

By Jonathan Ngoma

©️NKANI September 3, 2023

📸Edna Photographix