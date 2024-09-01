DANNY MWALE DIED WHILE PREPARING FOR WORK, REVEALS FAMILY



Diamond News has learnt that late Mr. Danny Mwale, who was until his death, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, died while preparing for work.



Family representative, Joseph Mwale, says his brother woke up very fit on the fateful day, but as he was preparing for work, he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to Chelstone Clinic where he was later transferred to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.



Mr. Mwale says his brother was a pillar of the family who worked tirelessly to unite it, hence the clan is failing to comprehend the tragic death.



Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, is saddened for losing a colleague who effortlessly contributed to the effectiveness of the public relations of the police service.



Mr. Mwale who is celebrated by the media for being an effective office bearer, is survived by a wife and three children.



DMZ