Danny Pule has been summoned by police

Police Summon Apostle Pule
29/05/24
CDP President, Apostle Dan Pule has been summoned by the Police to report at Police Headquarters at 11:00hrs today. A Chief Inspector Chembe has demanded that Apostle Pule should report himself to room 45.
Zambia Police has so far arrested and detained human rights activists, Mr Brebner Changala, FDD President Hon Edith Nawakwi, Lumenzi MP, Hon Munir Zulu and Mfuwe MP, Hon Maureen Mabonga and given a motley of charges ranging from hate speech to seditious practices against the State.
The Police arrests and detentions come in a wake of President Hichilema’s pronouncement that he will now be tougher on political opponents after 2 years 8 months in power.
Silavwe Jackson
Chairperson Commmuications
United Kwacha Alliance-UKA
Hakainde has gone totally mad. He might as well arrest all Zambians, except his tribesmates.
No one is happy with this conman, except his tribesmates.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Yes we shall vote wisely like we did in 2023. We can not go back to Egypt. Israelites never returned back to Egypt. Even when they faced challenges of hunger etc the never thought of going back to Pharaoh. Our eyes have seen light in the tannel and soon it shall be bright but not with the serpent
We voted wisely in 2021 again we will do it more wisely for HH. Mulenya mulelapila kkkkkk. We were not voting wisely in PF
Yourself Stupid Idiot
Ba Indigo, I am very happy with Mr. Hichilema and his presidency. I will be even happier if he can hold to account the thieving former rulers and their associated PeP.
For too long, politicians have taken advantage of the laxity in enforcing the law and thereby enriched themselves.
Lately, we have seen a lot of irresponsible utterances by these below par opposition leaders. Some have even gone to the extent of threatening tribal wars! It is time the law dealt with these miscreants firmly lest they begin to think they are above the law.
When Mr. Lungu’s were in power, they subjected us to all manner of abuse. We didnot riot or resort to lawlessness. We patiently waited for the right time to rid ourselves of the thugs and by God’s grace, we did on 21st August 2021. They must also wait patiently for 2026 if they think they have the numbers to dislodge Mr. Hichilema.
The stage is being set by the Mingalatoon ….and his propandists, the sick Daily Mail, Times of Zambia and Koswe – the unholy alliance of Rogue Journalism..the Praise Thugs and Tribal Zealots… soon the noose will be on the neck he has been after… with or without its immunity !
Some thing is now looking Very odd on Jay Jay’s abduction…the script is pointing towards the Mingalatoon..to destroy UKA , frame ECL …and finally get the 6th President in the noose.
But the people the Mingalatoon is detaining under strange cases
Could back fire, some are in poor health, and advanced in age..One can easily die in detention….
Politics in Zambia under the Mingalatoon have gone bananas!
Guess the president has been treating you with kid gloves and for you ukwa, it was Christmas.
All that the president wanted was to unite everyone.
However, your hatred for him, has now landed you in trouble and again, you cry the loudest.
Ninshi want do you really want?
Arrest them all, they think freedom of expression is hate speech and tribe remarks
Every Harest Hakainde makes he becomes 1000% more unpopular and closer to the hexit vehicle! And his hinspector higeneral of hipolice gets closer to the hexit vehicle!
Sadly. This man disappointed Almighty God and reduced a calling to a club membership.
‘”I WILL QUIT MY PASTORAL CALLING IF HH WINS THESE ELECTIONS – DR DAN PULE PF”. This was his famous slogan. But lo
lo and behold the envitable happened? Did he quit. No still at it. Preaching. And who is still President? Crazy games these people play will hurt them eventually.
The shameful atitude makes it very difficult to believe people like this on any thing they say.
This is what happens when you choose to break the Olive branch!
Ukalists don’t want peace and want to champion tribal politics!
It’s time to crack the whip!
We enjoyed peace and tranquility as a nation when the Snake was out of the picture licking his wounds. Immediately he announced his comeback, all hell broke loose!
It’s rubble rousing all the time.
Why can’t you suffer quietly?
When you are summoned by police, why should you suddenly become agitated and start playing to the gallery?
Tondolo Musuma!
You never learned anything from RB and KK and that is how you have failed to fit the shoes of a true Statesman!
It’s actually the mistake of Zambian history that someone who robbed widows could be allowed to become a president!
It’s a big shame on Zambians to have sunk so low!
Even shaka knew never to leave the enemy behind and he was closer to the early stone age than us