Danny Pule has been summoned by police

Police Summon Apostle Pule

29/05/24

CDP President, Apostle Dan Pule has been summoned by the Police to report at Police Headquarters at 11:00hrs today. A Chief Inspector Chembe has demanded that Apostle Pule should report himself to room 45.

Zambia Police has so far arrested and detained human rights activists, Mr Brebner Changala, FDD President Hon Edith Nawakwi, Lumenzi MP, Hon Munir Zulu and Mfuwe MP, Hon Maureen Mabonga and given a motley of charges ranging from hate speech to seditious practices against the State.

The Police arrests and detentions come in a wake of President Hichilema’s pronouncement that he will now be tougher on political opponents after 2 years 8 months in power.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA