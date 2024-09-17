Danny Pule, Sean Tembo and Peter Sinkamba expelled from UKA

UKA REALIGNMENT

At a Council of Presidents, CoP meeting attended by all UKA CoP Presidents, it was resolved that;

1. UKA member Presidents, senior officials and office bearers are not permitted to join or be members of other political alliances.

The objective of UKA is to have a united front in rescuing this country from maladministration and extreme poverty created by the UPND Government.

We in UKA warmly welcome political parties, the Church, civil society organizations, trade unions, non governmental organizations, student bodies, bus drivers, marketeers and ordinary Zambians to work with us for the future of our Country.

2. A senior colleague and member of the UKA CoP, Apostle Pule of CDP brought it to the attention of the Council that he is one of the founder members and office bearer in Tonse Alliance. Consequently, Apostle Pule cannot continue being a member of UKA.

The core purpose of UKA is to reduce the number of political players so that we have a common strategy and the electorate are not overwhelmed by multiplicity of candidates.

It is therefore wrong for any UKA member to be creating or encouraging multiple political alliances and later on belong to all of them.

3. UKA dissociates itself from President Sean Tembo and President Peter Sinkamba of PeP and Green Party respectively.

Apart from being the promoter of Tonse Alliance President Sean Tembo has been disrespectful and undermining fellow Council members.

4. In order to strengthen the UKA membership, the Council resolved that recruitment of members should be done outside UKA participating political parties in order to enlarge the general membership of the alliance.

UKA reaffirms that we are totally resolved to closely work with PF, ULP, CF, GPZ, NHP, NDC, FDD, NRP and RDC to answer the call of the Zambian people to deliver them from the UPND misrule.

Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA