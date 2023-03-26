Danny Pule urges the UPND government to address poverty and homosexuality

Opposition Christian Democratic Party leader, Danny Pule has urged government to urgently address the high cost of living in the country.

Dr Pule has noted that the cost of living has reached extreme levels making it hard for ordinary Zambians to survive.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kitwe today, Dr. Pule alleged that poverty levels have reached alarming levels and called for the need to urgently put in place measures to remedy the situation.

And Dr. Pule has advised government to strengthen the application of the law against homosexuality.

He noted that the continued re-occurrence of pro homosexuality campaigns in the country is a result of the weakness in the application of the law against the vice which he describes as being against the Christian values.

The opposition leader also announced that his party has started mobilizing members countrywide in preparation for the 2026 general elections.

He said he was on the Copperbelt to organize the party structures in the province before going to Luapula and Northern province.

“As a party we aim to fight the vices of economic injustice, poverty, unemployment, nepotism and tribalism, our party truly aims at being guided by equitable public access to basic needs and essential goods,” he said.

Dr Pule further called on all Zambians to join the Christian Democratic Party to prepare for the formation of a government that will reverse the depravity of the country’s Christian and cultural values.