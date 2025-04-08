DA’s future in the GNU at risk as ANC weighs action against ministers



The future of the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) hangs in the balance as Fikile Mbalula prepares to update the nation on the latest developments from the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting this morning at 11am.





The NWC gathered at Luthuli House on Monday to discuss the DA’s position after its ministers refused to vote for the budget.





Amidst growing tensions, some ANC leaders are calling for swift action against the DA ministers.