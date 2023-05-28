DATA BUNDLES ARE FINISHING TOO FAST… why are mobile networks not being regulated- Former minister Brian Mushimba

DATA BUNDLES ARE FINISHING TOO FAST … why are mobile networks not being regulated, questions former minister

Former Higher Education minister Dr Brian Mushimba has questioned why data bundles on MTN and Airtel networks seem to be finishing fast all of a sudden without government wings mandated to regulate these service providers doing something about the problem.

“Is it just me or the data bundles all of sudden finishes very fast fast? I don’t remember them finishing this fast even from my last visit. What’s going on ba MTN/Airtel? GRZ consumer protection division – help us,” Dr Mushimba questioned.

The MTN customer service support from Nigerian, as opposed to Zambia, was quick to respond to him, stating: “Y’ello, I am deeply sorry to read about this. Kindly be informed that data depletion is based on usage. You can please provide the affected phone number for checks and resolution. Thanks. ^NA,” the support service responded, adding. “I can understand how you feel. You may provide the affected phone number via DM for checks and resolution. Thanks. ^NA.”

Another contributor going by the name Abigail chipped in, castigating MTN for double charging consumers.

“And MTN this double charging must stop whereby I have bundles valid for a certain period but my main account is being chewed too I noticed your bundle depletion notification when it reaches say 90% is slow before you know it talktime is gone,” stated Abigail.

