Date has been set! Real Madrid readies to unveil blockbuster signee Mbappe

Date for Kylian Mbappe’s unveiling as a Real Madrid player has been confirmed, with the French star set to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

According to the Spanish publication Marca, Mbappe will be introduced as a Madrid player on Thursday, June 6.

He is expected to arrive in Spain next week to finalize his move to Los Blancos, after which he will be officially presented to the press and fans in the club’s traditional manner.

Speaking to Forbes about his future as he prepares to leave Paris, Mbappe said: “I want to be happy. I will leave my country for the first time.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience and I can’t wait to be in my new club. I want to win trophies. When you speak about football, [it’s about] winning trophies, being with new team-mates.”

Real Madrid have been trying to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu Stadium since 2017.

They came close last season, but Mbappe’s decision to extend his contract with PSG forced the Spanish giants to change their approach this time.

With his current deal at the Parc des Princes set to end in June, Mbappe will be free to join Madrid as a free agent.

Currently, Mbappe is focused on Euro 2024 with the French national team.

He is set to play in a friendly against Luxembourg next Wednesday and will then travel to Spain to finalize his move to Real Madrid before heading to Germany with the national team.

France manager Didier Deschamps has emphasized the importance of resolving Mbappe’s future before Les Bleus’ tournament kicks off on June 15.