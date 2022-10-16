‘Daughter blew whistle over step-mum’s alleged affair’

A DEPARTMENT of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) officer who shot dead his wife and his work-mate on suspicion that the two were lovers was informed of the affair by his 15-year-old daughter, who is not his late wife’s biological child.

Fair Muleya, 46, a game ranger of Dundumwezi DNWP camp, shot dead his wife, Precious Moono, 34, and his work-mate Wisdom Pinto, 34, on Thursday night.

The two officers were both deployed in Kafue National Park. Southern Province acting police commanding officer Moono Namalongo and Kalomo District Commissioner Joshua Sikaduli confirmed the shooting.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail