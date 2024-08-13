David De Gea joins Fiorentina following 12 months without a club

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has returned to football after signing a one-year contract with Fiorentina.

The Spanish goalkeeper was released back in the summer of 2023, bringing an end to a 12-year stay at Old Trafford. Following his exit, the stopper spent a year without a club but he has now finally returned to football with Fiorentina after signing a one-year deal with the Serie A side.

De Gea made 545 appearances with United and was part of the squad that won the club its last Premier League title in 2013.

Having spent such a long time in Manchester, the keeper revealed he struggled to accept his departure. But he has now insisted he still holds United close to his heart despite the heartbreak of having to leave.

“United is a top, top club and my heart will always be there. I never thought about retiring, it was just difficult to find motivations for a new chapter after 12 years at a top club like Man United… and I finally felt that at Fiorentina,” he said.

“I spent a year in Manchester before returning to Madrid. I wanted to stay at a high level. I didn’t stop. It’s not easy to train alone. I spent two years in Manchester, it’s my home. That’s where my heart is set.

“It was difficult for me to find motivation to evaluate offers, so I decided to take a sabbatical. I am fit, I trained every day, even more than before. I am on a good level. Perhaps it will take some time in the first games, but I’ve been playing for many years, so you just need to put me in goal.”