David Harbour: Actor Reacts As Wife Lily Allen Creates OnlyFans Account

Singer and actress Lily Allen has created an OnlyFans account to provide some kinky content on the subscription-based platform.

Recently, she revealed how her husband, actor David Harbour, felt about her new OnlyFans account.

On the 4th of July, the 39-year-old singer, who is now selling images and videos of her feet on the subscription-based platform, opened up about how her husband feels about the new business endeavor on BBC Sounds’ Miss Me? podcast.

When her co-host Miquita Oliver asked if the 49-year-old Stranger Things star is “alright” with the OnlyFans account, Allen said, “Yeah, he is, he thinks it’s great.”

“At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me,” she said.

But Oliver then joked, “I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you. And we’re just kind of surfing both. So, yeah, I bet you’re having a great time.”

After launching her OnlyFans page, Allen—who has been married to Harbour since 2020—had eight postings up to date that interested enthusiasts may access for $10 a month.

Earlier this week, she posted a preview of her most recent upload on Instagram Stories, which was a video of her bare feet relaxing next to an Italian fountain.

“La dolce feeta,” she said, adding a profile link on OnlyFans.