DAVID KAZADI FEATURED ON UK’S THE VOICE NEWSPAPER’S “25 TO WATCH IN 2025”

David Kazadi, 28 who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of one of the top Zambian owned radio station Hot FM featured on the top 25 individuals to look out for in 2025.

One of this most notable work in 2024 was his marvellous work on The Icon Zambia, a musical singing competition which in the beginning many doubted it’s success but it eventually gained massive recognition amassing thousands of views on the finally which was broadcated live.

With David Kazadi being the proprietor and judge on the show which was only shown on its social media platform, the show gained massive popularity that it’s viewers are looking for a second season.

The show saw Emmanuel Muleba being crowned the winner of the competition, winning himself a brand new Mercedes-Benz, one million Kwacha worth in record deal, a house and a hundred thousand Kwacha cash, prizes never seen in the land for such a competition.

Kazadi who was first known for his production company Kazadi Films for production of the hit movie Black Dollar in 2020 which he directed, a movie that rated 9.1/10 on IMDb has been in the Zambian social space too often recently for his amazing works on music, film and social commentary.

In 2023 after signing a promising young Zambian artist Mordecaii, his spotlight grew as he maneuvered to create a path for the young talented artist in turn founding Kazadi Music, the record label now housing several other artists among them The Icon winner Emmanuel Muleba.

In the United Kingdom’s post newspaper, Mr David Kazadi was listed among several talents across the globe with their introduction to Mr Kazadi offering a strong sense of his character as it read in part, “If you ever get to meet this man in real life it’ll be impossible for you not to be impacted by his fervent drive and ambition.”

The introduction continued to read as it acknowledged his previous appearance on Lifestyle in December as it read, “Lifestyle already featured David Kazadi in the December issue The Voice but we’re putting him watch on this 2025 list too because this year, well, he’s one to watch.”

With so much on his plate, from film, radio, music, music shows and his social commentary, many can only wonder what is next Mr David Kazadi will come up with in 2025. His abilities are limitless and those eager to find out have only time between them.