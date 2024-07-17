Davido Announces Official Release Of His Social Media Platform

Afrobeats superstar, Davido, over the weekend, announced the official release of the new social media platform Chatter, in which he has a business interest.

The platform said to be “founded on inclusivity & free speech, with unmatched Creator tools & monetization,” is now available on App Store with a Play Store version to be made available soon.

“Chatter is now live in the App Store worldwide! Just 5 months ago, I revealed my role in this amazing platform, and today it’s finally here…Starting tonight, you can download Chatter from the iOS App Store on your iPhone & iPad and sign up for an account. Google’s Play Store will follow shortly,” Davido announced on his timeline.

In February this year, the super talent disclosed an investment in the new social media platform based in the United States but did not disclose the amount pushed into setting up the platform.

“I invested in a new platform! Let’s Goo, All creators sign up…Chatter, a new era in timeless social-audio visual experiences, with @Davido as a part owner!” Davido wrote on his X (Twitter) handle on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Chatter aims to provide users an enhanced audio-visual experience, and came with over 3,000 creators at the time it launched. It appears its products and services have now been rolled out fully as users have been asked to sign onto the platform.

Davido recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Chioma at a colorful and star-studded ceremony. Before this, he and Chris Brown teamed up on the single Hmmm and released a stylish new video for the record.

The black-and-white video, directed by Travis Colbert, has now reached 8.1 million views on Youtube. It was inching close to one million views 24 hours after it was released.

With a solid production, the track has already been endorsed for its superb composition and captivating choreography. In March this year, Chris Brown and Davido were adjudged the Outstanding Group or (Collaboration) for their hit single Sensational released in October 2023.