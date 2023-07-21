Davido announces the disbursement of N237m to 424 orphanages across Nigeria

Singer Davido has announced the disbursement of N237 million to orphanages across the country through his foundation.

In a post shared on his Instagram page today July 20, Davido said the money was disbursed to four hundred and twenty-four orphanages and that the money will be of benefit to thirteen thousand, eight hundred and eleven children.

‘’I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generosity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”