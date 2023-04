Davido Appears On Forbes Magazine Cover

Afrobeats icon, Davido, has appeared on the cover of the American business magazine, Forbes.

He shared the cover photo of himself in the magazine via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Davido expressed his excitement saying, “ Emi n’ikan I be godfather oh! Thank you to the amazing #forbes team. Had fun doing this! Feature out now – check it out! “

Credit: Twitter | davido