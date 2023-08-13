“Davido cries out as billionaire Elon Musk is yet to pay his Twitter payout for July

Africa’s biggest artiste David Adeleke professionally known as Davido in a recent post calls out business magnate Elon Musk as he is yet to pay his Twitter payout for the month of July.

Twitter Payouts/Twitter Blue has been one of the trending conversations on popular microblogging Twitter as the founder, Elon Musk has started paying content creators.

Most creators on Twitter were seen expressing their utmost joy by thanking multibillionaire Elon Musk for paying them for using his app.

To get paid as a creator on Twitter, you need to have subscribed to Twitter Blue for at least three months. You need to have received 5 million tweet impressions for at least three months, which rules out an extraordinary amount of recent Twitter Blue users who may only have a few hundred or few thousand followers who will not hit that mark.

Additionally, it must have 25 tweets in the previous 30 days and at least 500 followers. Until they reach $50,000 in income, Twitter will let content creators keep up to 92% of their earnings.

Reacting to how creators have started receiving their Twitter payouts for the month of July, Davido, the most followed artiste in Africa who is well-known to be a Twitter-savvy took to his verified Twitter handle to cry out after he didn’t see any alert from Elon Musk.

Calling out Elon Musk in a tweet today, August 8th 2023, “Davido tweeted; Where dem Dey put the money? @elonmusk.’

See Davido’s tweet below;