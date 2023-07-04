Davido impregnated me, offered me N10M to remove it — Lady alleges, shares bedroom video with Singer

Amidst the pregnancy allegations from two prospective baby mamas, another lady calls out the Afrobeat singer, Davido for impregnating her and failing to pay her off.

It was previously reported that US Model, Anita Brown and French Real Estate Agent, Ivanna Bay, called the singer out on the street of social media and claimed to be carrying his child after their private meetings during his just-concluded Timeless album tour outside the country.

Judy recently, a lady identified as Chisom on TikTok alleged that she once had an intimate relationship with Davido which led to a pregnancy.

Chisom claimed the singer advised her to abort the baby with the promise of sending her N3M first and N7M later to keep her mouth shut. However, she alleged that O.B.O refused to pay the amount after terminating the baby.

In a now-deleted video, she shared chats she had with the ‘Unavailable’ singer and how he threatened her not to make the issue public.

“I was a victim of Davido too, I was once pregnant for Davido, He told me to aborrt it and promised to give me N10Million

I agreed and aborted the Baby but Davido never fulfilled his promises, he didn’t Give me my N10Million,” she said in part.

Chisom further shared a video of Davido in her bed, and clips of herself while at backstage with the singer, and an alleged chat they had where he promised to pay her for aborting the baby.