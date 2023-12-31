Davido needs to work harder’ Twitter personality Dami reveals after Wizkid splurged on a 1.4 billion naira Ferrari

A Wizkid fan and Twitter personality known as Dami foreign has recently thrown a clear shade at Afrobeat Artist Davido after Wizkid splurged on a luxurious 1.4 billion naira Ferrari.

While congratulatory messages poured in, some of Wizkid’s fans seized the opportunity to throw down a challenge to Davido, his male music counterpart.

On Twitter, this Wizkid supporter known as Dami foreign shared the news of Wizkid’s extravagant car purchase and took a jab at Davido. He expressed that Davido needed to “work harder,” hinting at the fact that he hadn’t yet attained the financial powers to splurge on such a high-end vehicle. The tweet sparked immediate reactions, with fans expressing mixed sentiments about the fan’s bold statement.

“Wizkid spent a whopping 1.4billion Naira on a Car! Omo Davido needs to work harder!