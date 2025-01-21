Davido Reveals Why His Dad Bought Him Out Of His First Record Deal

David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter, and record producer and is regarded as one of the most important Afrobeats artistes of the 21st century and helped popularize the genre.

In a recent X revelation, Davido told fans why his billionaire dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, decided to interfere in his first professional recording deal.

This revelation came about when Tosin Ashafa, his former record label boss, took to X to disclose how he gave Davido his first professional deal and how his billionaire dad reacted to it.

While joining a trend on X asking people to tweet their “most random music fact”, Ashafa wrote:

I signed @davido to his 1st Offical contract under black diamond promotions with Cecil Hammond/another silent partner, we hired @GodwinTom to manage him .Dr Adeleke realized David was really serious with pushing his music without him , reached out to us and bought us out . https://t.co/gjUohVW4kR — B.T.A (@TosinAshafa) December 27, 2019

The Unavailable singer revealed that he had signed a recording contract with Black Diamond in 2011, but his father bought him out after showing him a teaser of his hit song ‘Dami Duro’ video.

According to Davido, his father bought him out of the transaction so that he could acquire the master of music.

Lmao I remember this day 😂 https://t.co/I8H1nuxoAe — Davido 🇧🇪 (@davido) January 14, 2025

After reposting the tweet, Davido wrote:

“So much respect to you guys for allowing me to walk!! Just know you were part of something that turned out to be phenomenal!!”