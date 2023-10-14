Davido Slams Samklef for Sharing Video of Chioma, Twins

Afrobeat artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, has expressed his displeasure with producer Samklef for allegedly sharing a video of himself, his wife, and their newborn twins.

Samklef had on Friday shared the video capturing Davido and Chioma departing a hospital in the United States with a set of twins with the caption, “Oya it’s official congratulations to #davido x #thechefchi double blessings. One boy one girl noni!”

In the comment section, Davido criticised him, saying, “F*king clout chaser!!! U know ur not meant to post this.”

In another comment, he wrote, “Wtf, Delete please; you’re a wicked person.”

In response, Samklef clarified on his handle, saying, “Me and #davido are kool. Davido initially believed I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family.”

According to reports, Davido and his wife, Chioma welcomed their twins on Tuesday, October 10.

Credit: Instagram | samklef