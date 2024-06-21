Davido sues mother of his first child for joint custody of their daughter

Nigerian singer Davido has sued the mother of his first child Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade.

Davido asked the court for “unfettered and unrestricted (not restricted ) access to Imade” in a motion filed by his lawyer, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, on April 17, 2024.

The suit, tagged LD/1587PMC/2024, listed Mr David Adedeji Adeleke as the applicant, while Ms Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

Davido narrated that he has consistently fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards their child’s well-being and he has consistently borne the costs of Imade’s education.

He said he has been paying all Imade’s school fees, covering the rent for the apartment where Sophia Momodu and their daughter reside.

According to him, despite his efforts Sophia has been making unreasonable demands,seemingly designed to harass and frastarate him.

The singer conclude that despite his contribution towards ensuring a better life for their daughter the respondent has continued to show him unwarranted cruelty, inflicting so much pain on him.