Davido’s Daughter Imade Wins School Singing Competition, Bags Gold Medal and ₦100,000 Prize





A video capturing the moment Imade Adeleke, daughter of Afrobeats star Davido, won a singing competition at her school has gone viral online.





One of the standout moments from the event was when she was presented with her rewards, which included a gold medal and a cash prize of ₦100,000.



On Saturday, January 7, the 11-year-old impressed judges and the audience with her vocal performance, eventually emerging as the winner of the school talent contest.





Another video that later surfaced online showed the emotional moment she was announced as the winner. In the clip, she could be seen jumping excitedly and hugging someone close to her after hearing the result.





Her performance also earned loud cheers from fellow students and teachers as she received her gold medal on a decorated stage. Her mother, Sophia Momodu, was heard cheering proudly from the background.





Davido later reacted to his daughter’s achievement by sharing a screenshot from a video call with her, during which she proudly displayed her medal. The singer also expressed how proud he was of her success.





“My superstar won her talent show school today, super proud of you, baby,” Davido wrote in a caon.



Watch the video showing the moment Imade won the singing competition at her school below: