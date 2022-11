DAVIDO’S SON IFEANYI DROWNS IN LAGOS SWIMMING POOL



The three-year-old drown in a private swimming pool at the family’s residence in Lagos, according to a family source who informed Peoples Gazette about the development.



“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” the family source said under anonymity to await an official statement. “By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late.”