Davido’s ‘Unavailable’, Others Make Obama’s 2023 Favourite Music List

It’s another win for Afrobeats as songs from Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems were named among the 2023 favourite music of former United States President, Barack Obama.

As a yearly tradition, Obama shares his best music for each year during the end of the year.

On Friday, the former US president released his 2023 favourite music on his X page.

Sharing the list, Obama wrote, “Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artistes or songs I should check out.”

Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ featuring Musa Keys and Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin On Top Of The World’ ft 21 Savage made the list.

Tems’ Me & U’ and Asake’s ‘Amapiano’ ft Olamide also made the list.

This is not the first time that songs from Nigerian artistes are making Obama’s famous list.

In 2022, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ made Obama’s list.

Credit: X | BarackObama