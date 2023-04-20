Davies Chama In Traffic Accident

HON CHAMA IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

20 April 2023

PF National Chairperson Hon Davies Chama was this afternoon involved in a traffic accident in Mongu on his way to Sichili where the court had moved to witness the scene of the alleged crime.

Hon Chama is okay but Mr Brian Nyoni sustained some injuries on his arm and has severe chest pains.

The DPP is pressuring the Mongu High Court to conclude the case were Hon Chama and Mr Nyoni are accused of the act of intending to cause grievous bodily harm within three days contrary to submissions by both counsel for the accused and state prosecutors.