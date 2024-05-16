DAVIES MWILA AND MWITWA FACE COURT OVER ALLEGED K102 MILLION PF MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME

MWILA AND MWITWA FACE COURT OVER ALLEGED K102 MILLION PF MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME.

Davies Mwila, former Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF), and Annie Mwitwa, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, are currently on trial in Lusaka Magistrate Court.

They are accused of possessing property believed to be proceeds of crime, amounting to K102 million.

The prosecution contends that between January 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, Mwila and Mwitwa, along with others, possessed K102,600,000 and failed to report the suspicious transactions.

A banker testified that the PF deposited significant sums of money into Mwitwa’s legal firm’s account throughout 2021.

These deposits ranged from K10,000 to 9 million Kwacha. When questioned about the origin of the funds, the bank was informed that the money came from the PF Secretariat, purportedly from well-wishers, and was deposited under Mwila’s direction.