DAVIES MWILA HAS NO POWERS TO ADOPT ANYONE, HE’S OBSOLETE, ANTHONY MUMBA FIGHTS BACK

DAVIES MWILA HAS NO POWERS TO ADOPT ANYONE, HE’S OBSOLETE, MUMBA FIGHTS BACK

KANTANSHI PF Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba says he is not a UPND sympathiser. He adds that former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila is politically obsolete and has no powers to adopt anyone in the party.

Mwila recently said all PF MPs who called for former president Edgar Lungu’s retirement will not be adopted in 2026 because they are sell-outs.

Last Wednesday, about 10 PF MPs, among them Mumba, Msanzala MP Elias Daka, Chadiza MP Jonathan Daka and Kasama Central MP Sibongile Mwamba held a press briefing where they urged Lungu to retire from active politics following the Constitutional Court ruling declaring him ineligible to contest future presidential elections. Commenting on Mwila’s statement, Mumba said the former had no powers to adopt anyone.

News Diggers