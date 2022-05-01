DAVIES MWILA REJECTS NEW APPOINTMENTS TO CENTRAL COMMITTEE,STORMS OUT OF THE MEETING

Former Secretary General and Member of the Central Committee, Hon Davies Mwila has rejected the appointment of 16 members to the Central Committee.

Mwila said the appointments were not constitutional and no consultation were done to the shortlisted submitted names.

He accused Hon. Lubinda of picking names that would support him in his political ambitions.

Mwila stormed out of the meeting in protest against the manipulation.