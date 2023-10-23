Davis Chama Calls Suspension From PF Act Of Desperation

CHAMA CALLS SUSPENSION FROM PF ACT OF DESPERATION

Suspended PF National Chairman DAVIS CHAMA says the move to effect a suspension on him is a desperate move by some members who are bent on destroying the party .

Mr. CHAMA says it is clear that there is a clique of people who do not want to go to the convention and anyone who speaks on the matter is eliminated from the party .

He wondered why some members are pushing for the party not to go to the general elective conference despite some members having paid the presidential nomination fees .

Mr CHAMA has alleged that some party members want former President EDGAR LUNGU to return back to politics despite him saying he is not available for the presidency on a number of occasions .

He says it is important for the party to hold elections so that the new president can start introducing himself to the people.

And Mr. CHAMA, however, said in an interview with ZNBC News today that he has not received any official communication on the suspension and does not know what reasons have been advanced .

And Mafinga Member of Parliament JOSEPH CHABINGA said he has not received any official communication on the matter and does not know the reasons why he has been suspended.

Mr CHABINGA says it would have been appropriate for the party to communicate to him as opposed to hearing the matter in the media.

Meanwhile, efforts to get Matero Member of Parliament MILES SAMPA and Chama South Member of Parliament DAVIS MUNG’ANDU proved futile by broadcast time as their phones were unreachable.

ZNBC