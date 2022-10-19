Davis Chama Quizzed By ACC Over $3 Million Paid To PF By Glencore

DAVIS CHAMA QUIZZED OVER $3 MILLION PAID TO PF BY GLENCORE

The Anti-Corruption Commission has interrogated former Minister of Defence Davis Chama, to help with investigations in connection with a matter in which money amounting to US$ 3 million was paid to the Patriotic Front in 2016 by Glencore International AG, the mining company that was operating Mopani Copper Mine.

ACC HEAD – Corporate Communication Timothy Moono says the investigations border on the circumstances under which these funds were paid by the said mining firm to PF soon after which the firm exited Zambia under unfavorable terms to the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

He said investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Mr.Moono has disclosed that the Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested and charged a Clearing Agent in Nakonde for corrupt practices involving K10,000.

He said the Commission has also arrested a Public Prosecutor at National Prosecutions Authority in Lundazi for corrupt practices involving K2,000.00