By Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Summerton



EXPECT MORE RETIREMENTS

Days of ditching handouts are gone, there is no more tantameni (line up). In the new Dawn Government you must work for your money in a genuine manner. A lot of politicians and artists who depended on handouts for survival have reached the end of their career with the coming of the New Dawn Government.

There is no magic or witch hunt involved, this is time for serious business. Rebuilding the nation requires prudent management of resources. No more pleasing ba mushanina bwali. I encourage all those that survived on handouts to form cooperatives and bid for genuine jobs.

Zambia is headed for better days where all citizens will benefit unlike in the past where only a few benefitted from the national cake. Today thousands of our children are enjoying free education, thousands of our youths are being employed and thousands of retirees are being paid. This is the Zambia we wanted, not where a few individuals were sleeping on stolen money.

Obvious Mwaliteta

Chairman Lusaka Province UPND