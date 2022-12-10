D’banj Breaks Silence After Release

Music star, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj, has broken his silence after his release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The singer was detained over allegations of fraud associated with the N-Power programme.

D’banj took to his Instagram account a few hours after he was released on Friday and denied any fraudulent dealings and that he was released based on self recognition.

He said, “Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth. I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people.”

Credit: Instagram | iambangalee