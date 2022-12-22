DBZ MOVES TO WRITEOFF K693.5M IN LOANS ISSUED TO POLITICALLY EXPOSED PERSONS

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

THE Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) has started a process of writing off “non-performance” loans amounting to K693.5 million which were issued to some politically exposed persons (PEPs).

About K71,603,789 million has since been written off, according to sources within the Ministry of Finance who fear that the execution of the debt cancellation was illegal as it did not have blessings from the.

