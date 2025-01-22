DC SADDENED BY EXHUMATION OF ALBINO’S GRAVE

Gwembe District Commissioner Killian Chikandula has expressed sadness following a recent incident in which unknown people dug up an albino’s grave in the Lukonde area of Munyumbwe chiefdom.

Chikandula confirmed to Byta FM News in an interview that Sebastian Mwiinga, who died in 1999 and was buried near his family home, had his grave tampered with.

He said his office would continue to work closely with village headmen to ensure the protection of persons with albinism in the district.

The matter was brought to light by the deceased’s sister, Mandalena Mwiinga, who expressed shock and disappointment upon discovering the desecration of his grave on 31st December, 2024.

