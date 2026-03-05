UPDATE: De∆th Toll Rises After U.S. Submarine Strike on Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka





The de∆th toll from the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka has risen to at least 80, according to Sri Lankan officials involved in the ongoing rescue operations.





The warship reportedly went down after being struck by a U.S. submarine, with the incident occurring while the vessel was returning from the multinational MILAN 2026 naval exercise. Authorities say the ship was carrying roughly 180 personnel at the time of the attack.





Rescue teams deployed by Sri Lanka have managed to pull several survivors from the water, but many sailors were initially reported missing, raising concerns that the final de∆th toll could climb further as search operations continue.





The incident has significantly intensified tensions across the region, as maritime activity in the Indian Ocean remains under heightened scrutiny following the strike.



Source: Reuters