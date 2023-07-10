DEAD CATHOLIC SISTER’S BODY FOUND INTACT AFTER 4 YEARS

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, passed away in May of 2019.

Four years later, the sisters decided to dig up her remains and place them under an altar in the chapel.

They expected to find bones. Instead, inside her wooden coffin, they found her intact body but she was never embalmed.

It’s now being called “a miracle, and a saint”

People of the Catholic faith have been pouring into the town for a chance to see, touch and pray with Sister Lancaster.