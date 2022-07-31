Dead’ son invites mother for breakfast

A MOTHER of Chilenje has been left traumatised after discovering a dead body of her 32-year-old son in his home after he sent her a message to go and have breakfast with him.

Chomba Wilombe last week on Saturday wrote a message to his mother requesting her to go and have ‘heavy’ breakfast with him at his house, where he lived alone.

Because it was coming from her son, who she rarely met, his mother went to his house from 10 Miles only to discover that he was dead.

Officers at Chilenje Police Station, who went to pick the body of the deceased, confirmed the incident yesterday.

A relative of the deceased, Anne Bwalya, said the suspect lived alone and he enjoyed good health throughout his life