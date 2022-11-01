DEAL WITH COST OF LIVING AND FUEL PUMP PRICE – ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER TELLS HH

Zambia Must Prosper has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to deal with the cost of living and increasing fuel prices as a way to alleviate the many challenges the people of Zambia are facing .

ZMP Secretary General Mrs Ruth Chikasa said today that ZMP is deeply concerned about Government’s continued fuel price hikes, especially as the country is entering its farming season.

Commenting on fuel increments announced by the Energy Regulation Board, ERB today, Mrs Chikasa said that putting up the price of an essential commodity has a grave ripple effect as it directly affects the price of food.

“ The price of agricultural inputs, such as seed and fertilizer will increase and affect how much crop our subsistence farmers can grow. It’s bad enough that most have not yet received farming inputs for the 2022/23 farming season.”

She reiterated that the removal of subsidies on fuel was one of the reasons ZMP is not in support of the IMF bail out package and the party strongly feels that it does not have the interest of Zambians at heart and will only increase the many challenges people are facing.

Mrs Chikasa said the increase would directly impact on public transport, an area where several Zambian families are already struggling.

She urged the Government to constantly consider the impact decisions made will impact the average household before implementation.

She further challenged the UPND Government to live up to its campaign promises of drastically reducing the price of fuel and cost of living once voted into office.

The Energy Regulation Board this afternoon increased fuel prices upwards, pegging petrol at K24.21 from 22.74 and diesel at K27.28 from K26.16.

ZMP Media