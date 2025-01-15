Deal With Hamas On Hostages Close, Says Israeli Government

The Israeli government is hoping for a rapid conclusion to indirect negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a government spokesman said.

“We are hoping that we will soon be able to announce good news,” he said, adding, “We are close, but not yet at the conclusion.”

He pointed to important progress over recent weeks and the past days in particular, with Hamas showing greater seriousness than previously.

The talks in Doha were in a “critical time window,” he said.

The spokesman said conditions had changed in Israel’s favour since the killing of Hamas leader Yehya al-Sinwar on Oct. 16 in the Gaza Strip, along with the weakening of the Iranian axis in the region.

The population of the Gaza Strip was also generating pressure for an end to the war, the spokesman said, pointing to optimal conditions for a deal given the changes in the Middle East.