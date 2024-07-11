DEAL WITH SHAMEFUL CORRUPTION IN GOVT – MSONI

He writes ✍️

We urge the UPND government to stop window dressing on the shameful suspected corruption in the government.

We urge the UPND government to stop procrastinating on this serious graft allegation and go straight for the bandits.

The (FIC)financial intelligence centre report has laid bare and exposed the grand corruption in government for all to see.

The huge amount of funds stolen or misappropriated clearly points to the involvement of very senior leaders in the UPND government.

We also think that this report indicts the bigwigs in the UPND government itself.

In a nutshell we urge the UPND leadership to desist from issuing useless directives which are merely meant to fool the public and to camouflage their own criminality. For a fact the criminals are fully known and wield excessive power.

In essence this directive exposes the incompetence and the highest level of hypocrisy on the fight against corruption in the UPND government.

Paradoxically, it is within the grasp of the government to immediately apprehend the concerned criminals without wasting government stationary duplicating what is already known.

The information of the suspects involved is already available within the circles of the Law enforcement agencies.

At this stage no serious government can still be shooting in the dark considering that the FIC report this time around came so close and precise on the suspected bandits.

The true victims of such gigantic organised criminality by government officials are the ordinary citizens who can’t access medicines in hospitals and the lack of functioning equipment in our hospitals.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC