DEAL WITH YOUR FAILED PROMISES, MUSUKWA TELLS HH
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND should stop threatening and harassing former leaders under PF government, including former President Edgar Lungu but should concentrate on making the lives of Zambians better and easier, the purpose for which they were elected, Richard Musukwa has said.
“They (President Hichilema and the UPND) are saying fuel during President Lungu was cheaper because we borrowed to subsidise. That is what governments are elected for…to make the lives of the people they govern better and easier.
“Fuel was cheap under PF because we borrowed to subsidise it. Governments do not exist to punish citizens as is the case with the UPND. If there was ever a businessman who does not make sense, it is one called government. We borrowed to make the lives of citizens bearable,” Mr Musukwa said.
To be honest, this is lopsided thinking, that they borrowed to make our lives easy. No, come on ba Musukwa, you are mocking us big time. Yes your lives and those close to you and pf cares had theirs easy but are now nashing their teeth when reality has dawned on them. You are being followed because of the same mindset, borrow in order to steal. Phew!
Please concentrate on your court issues, don’t mock and syway us zambians.
Iwe Musukwa, please go back to Muyombe. You borrowed to subsidise but never paid back the borrowed funds which has now created problems for the very people you subsidized for! So what have you solved iwe ? That was PF ‘s way of thinking!