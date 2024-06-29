DEAL WITH YOUR FAILED PROMISES, MUSUKWA TELLS HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND should stop threatening and harassing former leaders under PF government, including former President Edgar Lungu but should concentrate on making the lives of Zambians better and easier, the purpose for which they were elected, Richard Musukwa has said.

“They (President Hichilema and the UPND) are saying fuel during President Lungu was cheaper because we borrowed to subsidise. That is what governments are elected for…to make the lives of the people they govern better and easier.

“Fuel was cheap under PF because we borrowed to subsidise it. Governments do not exist to punish citizens as is the case with the UPND. If there was ever a businessman who does not make sense, it is one called government. We borrowed to make the lives of citizens bearable,” Mr Musukwa said.