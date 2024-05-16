DEALING WITH THE PAINFUL REALITY OF A BOIL, CHANGE THE DOCTOR ESPECIALLY WHEN HE OR SHE HAS SHOWN INCOMPETENCE

By Chanoda Ngwira F

A boil is a painful, pus-filled lump that can develop on the skin. It’s a common and often unavoidable occurrence, but it shouldn’t be taken lightly. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of trying to manage a boil on their own, delaying seeking medical attention. This can be a dangerous decision, as a boil requires prompt and proper treatment to prevent further complications.

One of the biggest mistakes a doctor can make is to focus more on how the boil developed rather than on treating it effectively. While it’s important to understand the underlying causes, the immediate priority should be to address the boil itself. Delaying treatment can lead to the boil growing larger, becoming more painful, and potentially spreading to other areas of the body. In severe cases, a boil can even cause life-threatening infections if left untreated. The patient is the one who feels the pain and discomfort, and they need relief as soon as possible.

The boil must be properly evaluated and treated by a medical professional. This usually involves draining the pus and, in some cases, removing the entire boil. This process can be uncomfortable, but it’s necessary to prevent further complications. It’s important to note that the boil may take several days or even weeks to fully heal, depending on its size and severity. Though ofcourse it can not take 2 or more years if a qualified medical person is the one attending to it..

In any case, if the doctor who promised to have solutions to the boil fails to address the boil effectively, it’s essential to seek a second opinion and find a suitable healthcare provider who can provide the necessary treatment. Or even call the previous Doctor who the patient got rid of based on the promissory note of the one who said he or she had all the necessary tools and expertise to solve the problem..

Change the Doctor before it is too late..