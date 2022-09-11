Binwell Chansa Mpundu

.

Last week during my tour of Mindolo Secondary school ,i had an opportunity to engange teachers at Mindolo and during our interactions it became clear to me that the salaries we are getting are just stressing us hence the need to think outside the box if we are to liberate ourselves from poverty.

The truth remains that if you sit and wait for a salary at the end of the month,you will retire miserably and my proposal therefore is that we use the power of numbers and form a cooperative for the teachers in Nkana who i believe in total should be around 1000 plus.We then should start making monthly contributions and according the proposals from the teachers at mindolo who are all willing and have agreed to start the innitiative this monthend,we should be making a K200 monthly contribution and we will try this for one year.These contributions will form an investment fund which we will invest in different business undertakings which we will agree on as a cooperative.

My appeal to you all our teachers in Nkana is to join this investment innitiative and i will make it a mission that i visit your schools so that we can have this conversation in person but for those wishing to be part of this innitiative right away should kindly contact the headteacher for Mindolo secondary school so that we get started together.

My desire for the people of Nkana is that we just dont attain infrastructure development but that we develope our people financially and you our teachers being the mirrors of our society should lead the way and luckily for you we dont have to look to anyone for that agenda we should simply use the strength of our numbers and unite in creating wealth for ourselves.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA