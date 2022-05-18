DEATH FOR GAY MURDER

There is no way out now for a man of Chipata after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence imposed on him for killing his former employer whom he said was a jealous homosexual who did not want him to entertain women whatsoever.

Although Thokozani Mbewe said he turned down the offer of entering into a same-sex relationship with Dean Mitchell, his former boss was always agitated whenever he received a phone call from a woman.

According to facts before court, Mbewe and the late Mr Mitchell used to live in the same house which also operated as a lodge in Chipata.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)