DEATH OF FOUR PEOPLE SADDENS GOVT

Lusaka… Thursday September 14, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Government says it is deeply grieved at the death of four people among them three school going children after they were hit by a motor vehicle in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area yesterday.

Government is further disheartened that the country has in the recent past experienced fatal road accidents in which a number of lives have been lost.

Chief Government Spokesperson Hon Chushi Kasanda says it is Government’s belief that such accidents and resultant loss of life can be avoided if drivers exercised maximum care and caution on the road.

Hon Kasanda has made an earnest appeal to motorists and pedestrians alike, to observe traffic regulations for their safety and that of the public.

“Further, Government also calls on RTSA, the police and other road traffic authorities to ensure that road signage, speed limits and regulations are enforced. Government also condemns the lawless acts by some residents of Mumbwa that resulted in the death of two people they suspected to be involved in ritual murders,” she said.

“I ought to stress that all suspected wrong doing is supposed to be reported to law enforcement agencies and no one should take the law in their hands. The incident in Mumbwa were residents overlooked the law and engaged in violent acts that resulted in the death of the duo is inhuman and unacceptable for which culprits will not go unpunished.”

The Minister of Information and Media offered deep-felt condolences to the bereaved families in the two tragedies.