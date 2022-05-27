DEBATE ON SIAVONGA LGBTI WORKSHOP

There has been heated debate on the above cited matter with some people challenging the president to state his position on LGBTI issues.

Some have accused government of being accommodative to issues of Gay and lesbians against the existing legal dictates.

Indeed, Zambian laws do not suppprt same sex marriages or relationships and the President on several occasions has expressed his abhorrence to LGBTI. .

It is a criminal offence to engage in same sex marriages, relationships or/and, under the penal code, an offence to meet to discuss how to commit a crime.

Actually, unlawful assembly is defined as to mean when 3 or more people meet with intent to commit a crime like was the Siavonga LGBTI worksop.

The institution responsible for fighting and preventing crime in Zambia is the Zambia police service and not politicians or the President perse.

Therefore, demanding answers from the ministers and President on why the LGBTI WORKSHOP took place in Siavonga undisturbed is misplqcement of opinions and politisation of crime.

The police must not have allowed that WORKSHOP to take plqxe as it was an unlawful assembly as it was plotting to commit a crime under the laws of Zambia.

The question is, why did the police allow this unlawful assembly to proceed without questioning the conveners?

Assuming the police was not aware being an indoor meeting that may not have required a notification to the police, what has the police done after news broke out of this WORKSHOP?

Therefore, the police must be taken to task for dereliction of duty by failing to fight or prevent crime and allowing people to freely assemble to plot evil against society.

Until the existing laws are changed, same sex marriages or relationships in Zambia are illegal, criminal, against morality and must not be entertained.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi